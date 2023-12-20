Poison Center Calls Jump Thanks To Weight Loss Drugs

Officials with the Texas Poison Center Network say they’ve seen an almost 500-percent jump in calls related to weight loss drugs.

The Network says as of last week, they had gotten 490 reports of problems, compared to only 86 calls in 2019. The drug semaglutide appears to be the reason for the increased problems. That drug is found in other drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Most of the time, a reaction to semaglutide will involve mild symptoms like nausea, darrhea or low blood sugar. The Network says there have no deaths reported connected to that drug.