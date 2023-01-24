Poland Asks Berlin To OK Ukraine Tanks; Kyiv Targets Graft

FILE --A Leopard 2 tank is pictured during a demonstration event held for the media by the German Bundeswehr in Munster near Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011. Poland will apply to the German government for permission to supply the German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

(AP) — Poland’s defense minister says his country has officially requested permission from Germany to transfer its Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. He said Tuesday that Berlin has received Warsaw’s request, which German officials confirmed. Meanwhile, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office has quit, after the president pledged a staff shake-up amid high-level corruption allegations during the war with Russia. In all, four deputy ministers and five regional governors were set to leave their posts, the country’s cabinet secretary said on the Telegram messaging app. With Western allies pouring billions of dollars into Ukraine to help Kyiv’s fight against Moscow, Zelenskyy had pledged to weed out corruption which some observers have described as endemic.