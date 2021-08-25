Poland Ends Afghan Evacuation As Clock Ticks Down On Airlift

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Airmen guides evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP)

(AP) — An official says Poland has ended its evacuations from Afghanistan, as the clock ticks down on dramatic Western efforts to evacuate people fleeing the Taliban takeover ahead of a full American withdrawal. Other European nations vowed to press on for as long as possible Wednesday.

President Joe Biden says that he is sticking to his Aug. 31 deadline for completing the U.S. pullout as the Taliban insisted he must. That ramps up pressure on the already risky airlift to get out as many people as possible in the coming days.

The Taliban wrested back control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S.-led invasion. Their return to power has pushed many Afghans to flee.