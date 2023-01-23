WORLD

Poland Pushes For More Tanks For Kyiv, Will Seek German OK

FILE - A Leopard 2 tank is pictured during a demonstration event held for the media by the German Bundeswehr in Munster near Hannover, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011. Poland will apply to the German government for permission to supply the German-made Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

(AP) — Poland’s prime minister says his government will ask Germany for permission to send some of the Polish army’s Leopard tanks to Ukraine. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is pushing Europe to send more military hardware to Kyiv amid complaints that Germany is being too slow in helping to thwart Russia’s invasion. Morawiecki didn’t specify when the request will be made. He said Monday that Poland is building a coalition of nations ready to send German-built Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Poland needs the consent of Germany to send them to a non-NATO country. But Morawiecki said that Warsaw will make its own decisions even if there is no permission from Germany.

 

