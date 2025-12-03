An Arctic front will be bringing frigid below-zero temperatures into the Central U.S. this week.

A polar vortex from the North Pole has shifted south over Canada, and will be pushing chilly sub-zero temperatures down into the U.S. as far south as Missouri and Kentucky starting tonight into Thursday.

Tonight’s low-temperature forecast includes 13 degrees in St. Louis, four degrees in Chicago, ten below in Minneapolis, and 18 degrees below zero in Fargo.

The polar vortex could linger over Canada for the next two weeks, leading to waves of Arctic cold from North Dakota to Maine through mid-December.