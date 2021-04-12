NATIONALTRENDING

Police: 1 Dead, Officer Wounded In Tennessee School Shooting

By 110 views
0
Police work in the area of Austin-East Magnet High School after a reported shooting Monday, April 12, 2021. Authorities say multiple people including a police officer have been shot at the school. (Brianna Paciorka/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP)

(AP)–Authorities say police faced gunfire as they responded to reports of a possible gunman at a Tennessee high school, leaving one person dead and an officer wounded.

Police say no one else was killed or wounded Monday at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville and that a male was detained. Knoxville police posted on Facebook that they responded to the school, and when they encountered a male with a gun, shots were fired.

The Knoxville mayor told WATE-TV that she spoke with the wounded officer and that he was conscious and in good spirits.

 

WHO Says COVID Pandemic Growing ‘Exponentially’

Previous article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL