Police: 1 Dead, Officer Wounded In Tennessee School Shooting

(AP)–Authorities say police faced gunfire as they responded to reports of a possible gunman at a Tennessee high school, leaving one person dead and an officer wounded.
Police say no one else was killed or wounded Monday at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville and that a male was detained. Knoxville police posted on Facebook that they responded to the school, and when they encountered a male with a gun, shots were fired.
The Knoxville mayor told WATE-TV that she spoke with the wounded officer and that he was conscious and in good spirits.