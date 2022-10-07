Police: 2 Dead, 6 Injured In Stabbings Along Las Vegas Strip

Emergency personnel respond the scene of a stabbing along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Police say one person has been fatally stabbed and at least five others wounded. A suspect is in custody. (KTNV via AP)

(AP) — Police say an attacker killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip. Yoni Barrios, 32, was booked on two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder late Thursday. Police say three people are hospitalized in critical condition and another three are stable after the stabbings that started across the street from the Wynn casino and hotel. Police say Barrios used a large kitchen knife in Thursday morning’s attack. Witnesses told Las Vegas TV stations that some of the victims appeared to be showgirls or street performers who take pictures with tourists on the Strip.