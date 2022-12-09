Police: 2 Firefighters Die In House Fire; Body Found Outside

Firefighters work on the scene of a house fire Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in West Penn Township, west of Allentown, Pa. Pennsylvania State Police say two firefighters died responding to the blaze where a body was found, while two people who lived in the home got out safely. (WFMZ-TV via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say two firefighters have died to a house fire in rural eastern Pennsylvania, where a man’s body was found outside. State police identified the New Tripoli Fire Company members who lost their lives Wednesday as 36-year-old Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, and 59-year-old Marvin Gruber.

Paris worked as a professional firefighter in Frederick County, Maryland. He joined that county’s fire department as a recruit in February, and had just graduated from the fire academy in September.

Deputy Coroner Michael Bowman said the body found outside belonged to a resident of the home. He was identified as 35-year-old Christopher Kammerdiener. Officials did not release further details on the investigation of his death.