Police: 2 Killed In Shooting In Vancouver, B.C.

A police officer standing near a windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Langley, British Columbia, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a man who targeted homeless people fatally shot two men in a Vancouver, British Columbia, suburb before being shot and killed by police.

Police had issued a cellphone alert early Monday saying they were at the scene of several shootings “involving transient victims.” The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said an emergency response team found a suspect matching the description of the vehicle not far from where another man was found injured with a gunshot to his leg.

During an interaction with the suspect, police say the man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.