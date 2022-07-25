WORLD

Police: 2 Killed In Shooting In Vancouver, B.C.

jsalinasBy 12 views
0
A police officer standing near a windshield and passenger window of an RCMP vehicle with bullet holes at the scene of a shooting in Langley, British Columbia, Monday, July 25, 2022. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say a man who targeted homeless people fatally shot two men in a Vancouver, British Columbia, suburb before being shot and killed by police.

Police had issued a cellphone alert early Monday saying they were at the scene of several shootings “involving transient victims.” The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said an emergency response team found a suspect matching the description of the vehicle not far from where another man was found injured with a gunshot to his leg.

During an interaction with the suspect, police say the man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

 

NTX Police ID Woman In Airport Shooting

Previous article

McAllen Police Working To Turn Up Homeless Man’s Suspected Killer

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD