Police: 2 Shot At Virginia High School, Suspect In Custody

Members of the Virginia State Police SWAT Team gather behind a Bearcat tactical vehicle after clearing Heritage High School in Newport News, Va., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, following a shooting at the school. (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

(AP) — Police say two students have been wounded in a shooting at a Virginia high school and a suspect is in custody.

Newport News police Chief Steve Drew said Monday that a boy was shot in the face at Heritage High School and a girl was shot in the leg. Both 17-year-olds were taken to the hospital and neither injury was thought to be life-threatening. Police said they had taken a boy into custody.

The chief said authorities believe the suspect and victims knew one another but did not provide details. Drew said the firearm was found at the scene of the shooting. The school system’s superintendent said the high school does random searches for guns.