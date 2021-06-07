Police: 4 People Fatally Shot In Home In Portland, Oregon

Portland police respond to a shooting in a house in the 4000 block of Southeast Boise Street, on Sunday evening, June 6, 2021. Homicide detectives also responded. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP)

(AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, said four people were fatally shot at a home in the city over the weekend.

Authorities in a statement say officers responded to reports of a shooting Sunday night and found the four people dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police spokesman Lt. Greg Pashley told The Oregonian/OregonLive that investigators don’t believe the shootings were murders and a suicide. He said no one is in custody but police don’t believe there’s a risk to the public. He said he didn’t know the relationships of the people who died. Police say they are investigating and that autopsies will be performed.