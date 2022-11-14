Police: 4 University Of Idaho Students Found Dead By Campus

FILE - A woman walks across the University of Idaho campus during a snowstorm, Oct. 23, 2020, in Moscow, Idaho. Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. According to a press release from the city of Moscow, police officers responded to a report of an unconscious person when they entered the home at around noon Sunday. They found the bodies of four people inside. The university canceled school on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 and said counselors would be available for students. (Geoff Crimmins/The Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, File)

(AP) — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus.

According to a press release from the city of Moscow, police officers responded to a report of an unconscious person when they entered the home at around noon Sunday. They found the bodies of four people inside. Authorities did not release any additional details, including the cause of death. The discovery prompted the University of Idaho to ask students to shelter in place for about an hour until investigators determined there was no threat.

The university canceled school on Monday and said counselors would be available. Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson expressed condolences to the students’ families on Monday.