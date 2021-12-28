NATIONAL

Police: 5 Killed, Including Gunman, In Denver Area Shootings

Fred CruzBy 30 views
0
Leftover police tape is wrapped around a pole to block off the sidewalk by a pizza parlor Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 in Lakewood, Colo., near one of the scenes of a shooting spree that left five people dead—including the suspected shooter Monday evening—and left three more people wounded. The spree spread from the core of Denver to the western suburb of Lakewood where the suspect was shot and killed by police near a busy intersection in a bustling shopping district. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP) — Police are investigating the aftermath of a shooting rampage that spanned several locations in and around Denver and left five people dead, including the gunman. The Monday evening shootings also wounded three people, including an officer as police pursued the suspect. The suspect died after exchanging gunfire with officers in a shopping district in the Denver suburb of Lakewood. Police said Tuesday they’re still investigating what led to the shootings, which started in central Denver and mostly happened in commercial areas. The wounded officer was undergoing surgery Monday night, and his condition was not immediately known.

 

Fred Cruz

US Officials Recommend Shorter COVID Isolation, Quarantine

Previous article

US Move To Shorten COVID-19 Isolation Stirs Confusion, Doubt

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL