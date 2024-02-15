LOCALTRENDING

Police Arrest Harlingen Man In Weekend Deadly Hit And Run

jsalinasBy
Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Harlingen police have arrested the man they think struck another man with his car and kept on driving, leaving the victim to die. 51-year-old Kenneth Mooneyham is facing charges including collision involving death, a second degree felony.

It was early last Sunday morning when police were called about a man lying on the side of the road near North Sunshine Strip and New Combes HIghway.

48-year-old Julio Cesar Villareal was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were able to identify the suspect vehicle, leading to Mooneyham’s arrest.

