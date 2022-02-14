Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Stabbing 11

This photo released by the Albuquerque Police Department on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 shows Tobias Gutierrez. He was arrested as a suspect in the stabbing of 11 people as he rode a bicycle around the city over the weekend, authorities said. (Albuquerque Police Department via AP)

(AP) — Albuquerque police have arrested a man suspected of stabbing 11 people, apparently at random, as he rode a bicycle around the city.

Authorities identified him Monday as Tobias Gutierrez, who has a criminal history. He was booked on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Investigators went to several crime scenes Sunday, including one near the University of New Mexico.

Police say the suspect rode a bike and was armed with a large knife. Two victims were critically injured and others were treated for injuries at hospitals and released.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says the stabbings appear to have been random and booking documents say Gutierrez is homeless.