Police Arrest Protesters Who Remained At US-Canada Bridge

Police arrest a person as they walk the line to remove all truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police the power to enforce the law after protesters blocked the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — Police have moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations. But they’ve held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, where local and national police formed a joint command center.

Protesters have paralyzed downtown, infuriated residents who are fed up with police inaction and turned up pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Windsor police said arrests were being made and vehicles were being towed Sunday near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit to Canadian auto plants.