Police Arrest Protesters Who Remained At US-Canada Bridge

Police officers hold a line as protesters against COVID-19 restrictions march in Windsor, Ont., Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. The demonstrations at the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Ottawa and elsewhere have targeted vaccine mandates and other coronavirus restrictions and vented fury toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — Police have moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge as they try to end one of the main demonstrations that have broken out across Canada and the world against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions. Windsor police said arrests were being made and vehicles were being towed just after dawn near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario. That’s the busiest border crossing to the U.S. Police barricades remained and it’s not immediately clear when the bridge might be open. In the capital, Ottawa, the ranks of protesters swelled to what police said were 4,000 demonstrators.