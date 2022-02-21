Police Arrest San Antonio Man In Fatal Shooting Of Parents

(AP) — Police in San Antonio say a 20-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two people believed to be his parents.

Police Chief William McManus said Sunday that Michael Burger was arrested at the scene after a brief exchange of gunfire with an officer who heard the shooting from across the street. The bodies of a man and woman in their 50s believed to be Burger’s parents were found outside the apartment.

Police have not returned a phone call seeking comment Monday. Burger is jailed on $500,000 bond and court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.