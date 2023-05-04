Police Arrest Suspect In Atlanta Shooting; 1 Dead, 4 Wounded

This photo released by the Atlanta Police Department on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, shows Deion Patterson. Atlanta police said a suspected shooter in downtown Atlanta is believed to be Patterson and that he was considered armed and dangerous. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

(AP) — Police say they have arrested a man accused of opening fire inside the waiting room of an Atlanta medical practice. One woman was killed and four were wounded. Authorities swarmed the city’s bustling midtown neighborhood in search of the shooter. Police say the suspect was captured Wednesday evening. They identified him as 24-year-old Deion Patterson. Authorities did not say what they thought his motive was. A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Workers and others in the bustling commercial district took shelter for hours during the manhunt.