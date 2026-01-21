Two people are facing charges after a weekend robbery at an Edinburg movie theater. Police executed a search warrant in the 29-hundred block of Del Rey W. Tuesday.

Investigators were looking for evidence following an aggravated robbery at the AMC Edinburg 18 on December 15th. The victim was reportedly robbed of over six-thousand dollars in jewelry and clothing.

Police arrested Phillip Nicholas Crouch and an unidentified 15-year-old following the execution of the search warrant. Another person was also arrested at the scene for an unrelated narcotics offense.