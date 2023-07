Two men are under arrest in connection with a shooting that killed three and wounded eight following a Fourth of July celebration in Fort Worth. The two suspects are accused of opening fire into a crowd of hundreds on Monday night.

On Friday, police arrested 20-year-old Christopher Redic and 19-year-old Brandon Williams and charged them with murder. At a news conference announcing the arrests, Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes said he believes the shooting was gang-related.