Police say a warrant suspect is in custody after a standoff that lasted several hours in Harlingen.

Officers tried to serve a warrant on 39-year-old Ricardo Guajardo Thursday morning. Guajardo barricaded himself inside an apartment on Bourbon Street and refused to surrender.

The Cameron County SWAT Team was called and remained at the scene until Guajardo was taken into custody. Police say Guajardo and another man are suspects in a series of robberies in Arroyo City and Rio Hondo.