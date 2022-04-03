Police: At Least 2 Shooters Kill 6, Wound 12 In Sacramento

Investigators search for evidence in the area of a mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif. April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

(AP) — Sacramento’s police chief says multiple shooters opened fire in the city’s downtown, killing six people and injuring 12 as the bars closed for the night. It was the second mass shooting in five weeks for California’s capital city. The shots were fired before dawn Sunday.

A police department spokesman says investigators believe there were at least two shooters. Officials said at least four of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries.

A video posted to Twitter showed people running through the street amid the sounds of gunfire. Police Chief Kathy Lester said three of the victims who died were women and three were men.