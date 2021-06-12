Police: Attacker Wounds 13 In Austin Shooting And Escapes

(AP) — Authorities say someone opened fire in a busy entertainment district in downtown Austin, wounding 13 people before getting away. Police Chief Joseph Chacon said at news conference that investigators are looking into what sparked the shooting, which occurred at around 1:30 a.m. along a popular stretch of 6th Street with many bars and restaurants. He says investigators weren’t able to get a detailed description of the shooter, but they believe it was a man. Chacon says officers reached the scene quickly and managed to apply tourniquets and take other life-saving steps. Some even drove patients to hospitals because it was hard for ambulances to reach the scene. Two of the wounded are in critical condition.