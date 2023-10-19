LOCAL

Police Await Autopsy In Death Of Missing Harlingen Woman

jsalinasBy 266 views
0
Laura Rodriguez Trejo--Photo courtesy Harlingen Police Department

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Harlingen police are waiting for autopsy results to determine what caused the death of a Harlingen woman whose body was found Wednesday – more than three weeks after she disappeared.

The body of 57-year-old Laura Rodriguez Trejo was spotted in a field off of Camelot Drive near the railroad tracks south of Sunshine Strip. Trejo had been last seen the night of September 24th at Garcia’s Lounge, several miles north of where her body was found.

Police have not said if Trejo left the lounge with anyone nor if there are any suspects in her death as they continue to piece together the last hours of her life.

Prosecutors Secure Guilty Plea From Second Of Four Suspects In Murder Of McAllen Man

Previous article

Competing Versions Of Community Being Painted

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL