Police Await Autopsy In Death Of Missing Harlingen Woman

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Harlingen police are waiting for autopsy results to determine what caused the death of a Harlingen woman whose body was found Wednesday – more than three weeks after she disappeared.

The body of 57-year-old Laura Rodriguez Trejo was spotted in a field off of Camelot Drive near the railroad tracks south of Sunshine Strip. Trejo had been last seen the night of September 24th at Garcia’s Lounge, several miles north of where her body was found.

Police have not said if Trejo left the lounge with anyone nor if there are any suspects in her death as they continue to piece together the last hours of her life.