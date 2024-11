Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An autopsy has been ordered to determine what caused the death of a man at a McAllen motel Monday. However, McAllen police are suspecting the man died of a drug overdose, saying there were no indications of foul play.

Officers had responded to the Aloha Inn following a medical assistance call a little after noon Monday. They found 38-year-old Samuel Sheinberg dead and rushed a second person, 44-year-old Lindsey Williams, to the hospital. Her condition hasn’t been disclosed.