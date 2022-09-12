Police Believe 3 Children Drowned By Mother At NYC Beach

New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children were found dead in the surf, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Authorities believe the children may have been drowned by their mother. (AP Photo/Joseph Frederick)

New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children were found dead in the surf, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. Authorities believe the children may have been drowned by their mother. (AP Photo/Joseph Frederick)

(AP) — Police say three children have died after being found on a New York City beach and authorities believe the children may have been drowned by their mother.

Chief of Department Kenneth Corey says the 7-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old girl were found on Brooklyn’s Coney Island beach shortly after 4:30 a.m. They were taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead there.

The children’s 30-year-old mother had been picked up earlier about two miles away. She was being questioned at the local stationhouse. The investigation started with a 911 call from a concerned family member.