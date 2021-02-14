Police Body Camera Audio Released From BLM Protest

New audio from body camera footage is revealing three Phoenix police officers were actually being recorded at a Black Lives Matter protest last year.

In audio obtained by ABC 15, the officers questioned why they didn’t just “stomp on” and “gas” the protesters when they had the chance. The officers also spoke about how it was so much “nicer” when they didn’t have to wear body cameras and that the cameras have “taken the job down the drain.”

Police Chief Jeri Williams called the behavior disrespectful, inappropriate and unprofessional saying it hurts the community they swore to protect.