Police: Boyfriend At Texas Hospital For Baby’s Birth Kills 2

This June 18, 2022, photo provided by the Dallas County jail shows Nestor Hernandez, who was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in the fatal shooting of two employees of Methodist Dallas Medical Center, in Dallas. Authorities have said Hernandez opened fire at the hospital around 11 a.m. before being shot and injured by a hospital police officer. Hernandez was taken to another hospital for treatment and has been charged with capital murder. (Dallas County jail via AP)

(AP) — Authorities say two Dallas hospital employees were fatally shot over the weekend by a 30-year-old man who opened fire after accusing his girlfriend who had just given birth of infidelity. Police say 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa and 63-year-old Katie Flowers were killed in Saturday’s shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Authorities say Nestor Hernandez opened fire Saturday at the hospital. The 30-year-old was on parole and had been granted permission to be at the hospital while wearing an ankle monitor. Hernandez has been charged with capital murder. It wasn’t clear Monday if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

 

