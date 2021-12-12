Police Chase, Vehicle Crash Leads To 2 Dead

Two people were killed in the crash of an SUV being pursued by police in Mission this past weekend.

Border Patrol agents had been chasing the SUV carrying 6 suspected undocumented immigrants Saturday morning when the Ford Explorer collided with another vehicle at Mile 2 and Trosper roads. Few details have been released but one of the people killed was in the second vehicle. Several occupants in the SUV were hospitalized.

Authorities arrested the driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Esteban Cantu Junior. At this point, Cantu is facing charges of human smuggling and evading arrest.