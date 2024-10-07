Police Chief Calls Conviction of Officer in Death of Suspect Unsettling

The incoming police chief in Austin — Lisa Davis — calls the conviction of Officer Christopher Taylor in the death of a suspect unsettling. Davis and leadership of the Austin police force have begun a review of the department to prevent similar incidents in the future.

On Saturday the jury found Taylor guilty in the shooting death of Mauris DeSilva in 2019. Taylor was one of the officers who responded to a condo complex where DeSilva was seen walking around and holding a knife to his neck, reportedly in the midst of a mental health episode. Within seconds of encountering DeSilva as he was holding the knife, Taylor and another officer opened fire, killing him. Taylor will be sentenced in October.