Police Chief Who Conducted Newsroom Raid Was Under Investigation

The offices of the Marion County Record sit across from the Marion County Courthouse in Marion, Kan., Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Marion, Kansas. Law enforcement officers raided the newspaper office and seized computers and employee cell phones in what Editor and Publisher Eric Meyer believes is an attempt to intimidate the newspaper as it examines local issues, including the police chief's background. (AP Photo/John Hanna)

New information has come to light in connection with the police raid of a rural Kansas newspaper.

Police entered the office of the Marion County Record as well as the home of the paper’s owner on Friday, seizing computers, cell phones and reporting materials.

At first, it was reported the search warrant was connected to a recent article that was critical of a local restaurant owner. It now seems Marion police chief Gideon Cody may have had a personal interest in silencing the paper as reporters were looking into claims Cody left the Kansas City police force to avoid demotion over charges of sexual misconduct.

The chief has said his department’s actions will be vindicated “when the rest of the story is available.”