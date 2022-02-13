Police Clear Way To Key US-Canada Bridge, But Still Closed

A protester is arrested by as police remove truckers and supporters after a court injunction gave police the power to enforce the law after blocking the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Windsor, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

(AP) — Police cleared away the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations.

The bridge in Windsor, Ontario, remains closed late Sunday, as a snowstorm hits the area. Authorities, meanwhile, have held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.

Protesters have paralyzed Ottaway’s downtown, infuriated residents who are fed up with police inaction and turned up pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Windsor police say more than two dozen people were arrested peacefully near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit to Canadian auto plants.