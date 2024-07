Corpus Christi police say human remains found recently in a wastewater lift station are now identified. DNA tests confirm the remains belong to 21-year-old Caleb Harris of New Braunfels.

The Corpus Christi college student disappeared last March near his apartment on Ennis Joslin Road. City workers found the decomposed remains which initially showed no signs of foul play almost a month ago. The Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to determine the manner or cause of his death.