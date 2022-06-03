TEXAS

Police: Cop Kills 13-Year-Old Who Crashed Into Patrol Car

jsalinasBy 9 views
0

(AP) — San Antonio police say officers fatally shot a 13-year-old suspected of stealing a car and ramming it into a marked patrol car.

In a statement, police say officers were answering a report of multiple gunshots fired early Friday when they found and tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

Police say the vehicle then accelerated toward an officer’s patrol car and slammed into it. Another officer shot the young driver, who died at a hospital. Two other juveniles in the vehicle were not injured. No identities have been released.

 

Onsite Commander At Uvalde School Shooting Lacked Key Piece Of Equipment

Previous article

Capitol Police Arrest Man With Load Of Ammo, Body Armor

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS