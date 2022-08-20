Police: Customer Kills Security Guard At Texas Restaurant

(AP) — Police in suburban Dallas say a security guard at a lounge has been fatally shot by a customer. Lt. Chris Huerta says in a news release that 47-year-old Derek Phillips died after being shot about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto. The suspected gunman is in custody.

Huerta says 48-year-old Toussel Kuhn was arrested on a murder warrant after fleeing the bar, then crashing his vehicle in neighboring Glenn Heights. Huerta says witnesses told police the two men argued about lounge rules before the shooting. Huerta did not immediately respond to messages for additional comment.