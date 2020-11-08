TEXAS

Police: Dallas Shootout Kills Suspect, Wounds Campus Officer

(AP) – Authorities say an exchange of gunfire in downtown Dallas left a community college police officer injured and a suspect fatally wounded.

Dallas police said Friday that officers with the Dallas College Police Department were investigating a suspicious vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Thursday near the school’s El Centro Campus downtown when they determined a person inside had an outstanding warrant.

Police say the officers tried to arrest the person, who produced a handgun, and shots were fired. The wounded officer and suspect were taken to a hospital, where the suspect died. The officer is in stable condition. Dallas police are investigating.

