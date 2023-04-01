Police Dig Up Porch In Search For Missing Boy

Police are coming up empty-handed after digging up a porch in their search for a missing child from Everman. Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez has not been seen since November 2022, and now his parents are facing felony child abandonment charges in connection to his disappearance.

The search using ground-penetrating radar under the newly poured concrete porch was part of the Everman PD’s latest efforts to turn up clues at the family’s rented home. The boy’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, previously told police that her son was with his father in Mexico. She, Noel’s step-father, and her six other children have fled to India.

Everman police say they are now working with federal partners to extradite the couple back to the United States.