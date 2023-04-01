TEXAS

Police Dig Up Porch In Search For Missing Boy

jsalinasBy 8 views
0

Police are coming up empty-handed after digging up a porch in their search for a missing child from Everman. Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez has not been seen since November 2022, and now his parents are facing felony child abandonment charges in connection to his disappearance.

The search using ground-penetrating radar under the newly poured concrete porch was part of the Everman PD’s latest efforts to turn up clues at the family’s rented home. The boy’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, previously told police that her son was with his father in Mexico. She, Noel’s step-father, and her six other children have fled to India.

Everman police say they are now working with federal partners to extradite the couple back to the United States.

Trump Indictment Ends Decades Of Perceived Invincibility

Previous article

Book Ban Lifted In Llano County

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS