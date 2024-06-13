Police End Standoff Without Incident

Dallas police say an hours-long standoff with a man barricaded in an apartment near the SMU campus is over today without incident. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody and charges are pending.

Police say he fired shots inside an apartment and yelled obscenities at officers who arrived at about 12:15 a.m. Dallas Fire Rescue was also at the scene to assist as residents were evacuated. A preliminary investigation shows the incident may have started as a domestic dispute.