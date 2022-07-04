Police Find Man Suspected In Shooting At Chicago-Area Parade

(AP) — Highland Park’s police chief said the 22-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the shooting that killed at least six people, wounded at least 30 and send hundreds of people fleeing from an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago has been taken into custody.

Police earlier Monday said Robert E. Crimo III should be considered armed and dangerous. The city’s police chief says he was pulled over by an officer on Monday evening after a brief pursuit.

Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said at a news conference that the gunman used a high-powered rifle that was recovered at the scene.