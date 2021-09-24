Police: Grocery Store Gunman Was Vendor, Didn’t Have Target

Law enforcement personnel work in front of a Kroger grocery store as an investigation goes into the night following a shooting earlier in the day on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Collierville, Tenn. Police say a gunman attacked people in the store and killed at least one person and wounded 12 others before the suspect was found dead. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(AP) — A gunman who killed one person and wounded 14 others in a Tennessee grocery store didn’t appear to target anyone specifically as he rampaged through the building on a sunny Thursday afternoon.

Police say the entire shooting was over within minutes as first responders swarmed the Kroger in Collierville, a wealthy suburb outside of Memphis. Police say some of the wounded were still in critical condition Friday morning.

The shooter acted alone and died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound within a couple of minutes of police arriving. He was a third-party vendor to the store who was on site on a daily basis, identified as UK Thang. Police have not released a motive.