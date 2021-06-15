Police: Gunman Dead After Killing 2 At Fire Hydrant Factory

A police car guards the entrance to a Mueller Co. fire hydrant plant where police said multiple people were shot to death and others were wounded in Albertville, Ala., on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

(AP) — Police in Alabama say a worker killed two people and wounded two more at a fire hydrant factory before killing himself.

Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith says the suspect apparently shot himself in a car found about 15 miles from the Mueller Water Products factory. Smith says multiple weapons were found in the car. He says Andreas Horton shot his coworkers Michael Dobbins and Andreas Horton and wounded two others at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Smith says the shooting appears to have been “completely unprovoked.” The factory has more than 400 workers, giving Albertville its nickname of “Fire Hydrant Capital of the World.”