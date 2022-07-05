Police: Gunman Fired More Than 70 Rounds At July 4 Parade

Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

(AP) — Police say the gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least six people. He then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd.

The details emerged Tuesday as FBI agents were peeking into trash cans and under picnic blankets during the search for more evidence in Highland Park, an affluent and close-knit community on the shores of Lake Michigan.

The attack killed at least six people. The assailant’s shots were initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revelers fled in terror.