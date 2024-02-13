TEXASTRENDING

Police Have No Motive For Houston Church Shooting

A car is towed from the driveway of a home in Conroe, Texas, where officers from multiple agencies visited on Monday Feb. 12, 2024, after a shooting at Lakewood Church in Houston left a woman dead and a child critically wounded. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Houston shooter Genesse Moreno is dead but why she chose to take an AR-style rifle into the Lakewood Church this past weekend is not known. Her seven-year-old son remains in critical condition after he was shot in the head by crossfire on Sunday.

Police have learned from family members that Moreno had mental health issues, including a stay in emergency detention in 2016. She was killed Sunday afternoon after first claiming to have a bomb and opening fire in a hallway of the church run by celebrity pastor Joel Osteen. Two law enforcement officers working security returned fire, killing Moreno.

