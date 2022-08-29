Police: Heroic Safeway Employee Confronted Gunman In Store

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting at the Forum shopping center in east Bend, Ore., Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin via AP)

(AP) — Authorities in Bend, Oregon, say an employee who died in a shooting at a Safeway supermarket attacked the gunman in the produce section and tried to disarm him, likely preventing more deaths.

The 66-year-old employee, identified as Donald Ray Surrett Jr., was hailed as a hero by police in the city about 160 miles southeast of Portland. Surrett and a customer, 84-year-old Glenn Edward Bennett, were killed i Sunday evening and two others were injured.

Police say the shooter shot himself moments later and was found dead “in close proximity” to an AR-15-style weapon and a shotgun.