Police Hunt Gunman Who Wounded 10 In Brooklyn Subway Attack

This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided outside a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Will B Wylde via AP)

(AP) — Police were still hunting Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn. Tuesday morning’s attack left 10 people shot and once again interrupted New York City’s long journey to post-pandemic normalcy.

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that officials were now seeking 62-year-old Frank R. James as a suspect. Authorities had initially identified James as a person of interest. Police believe James rented a van possibly connected to the violence.

Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against Adams.