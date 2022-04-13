NATIONALTRENDING

Police Hunt Gunman Who Wounded 10 In Brooklyn Subway Attack

This photo provided by Will B Wylde, a person is aided outside a subway car in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (Will B Wylde via AP)

(AP) — Police were still hunting Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn. Tuesday morning’s attack left 10 people shot and once again interrupted New York City’s long journey to post-pandemic normalcy.

This image provided by the New York City Police Department shows a Crime Stoppers bulletin displaying photos of Frank R. James, 62, who has been identified by police as the renter of a U-Haul van possibly connected to the Brooklyn subway shooting, in New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Police Chief of Detectives James Essig said investigators weren’t sure whether James had any link to the subway attack. (Courtesy of NYPD via AP)

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that officials were now seeking 62-year-old Frank R. James as a suspect. Authorities had initially identified James as a person of interest. Police believe James rented a van possibly connected to the violence.

Authorities were examining social media videos in which the 62-year-old decried the United States as a racist place awash in violence and sometimes railed against Adams.

 

