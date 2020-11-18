Police ID ‘Person Of Extreme Interest’ In Shooting Of HPD Sergeant

Police are identifying a “person of extreme interest” in the case of a freeway shootout that killed a Houston police sergeant last week. The HPD on Tuesday said detectives want to talk with 24-year-old Jason Vazquez about the November 9th shooting death of Sgt. Sean Rios on the North Freeway feeder. Vazquez has not been charged in the case.

Investigators say he was seen with 24-year-old Robert Soliz Junior after the shooting. Soliz is charged with the murder of Sgt. Rios, who was reportedly trying to intervene in the shootout.