Police ID Suspect In Fatal Stabbing

The suspect in a fatal stabbing in Northeast Austin just over a week ago is now identified. Police say 26-year-old Jose Martinez-Arguetais is charged with murder and aggravated assault in connection to the stabbing death of 30-year-old Maryuri Reconco-Moncada.

Officers responded after midnight on January 21st to a residence on Uttimer Lane. Police say Martinez-Argueta had allegedly stabbed another woman he was holding hostage. He was shot three times by police at the scene but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.