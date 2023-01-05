NATIONAL

Police: Idaho Slaying Suspect’s DNA Found At Crime Scene

Bryan Kohberger, right, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, appears at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

(AP) — Authorities say the DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene.

Court documents unsealed Thursday say cellphone data show that 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger had visited the area near the home where the Nov. 13 attack occurred about a dozen times since June.

A woman who lived at the victims’ home and who wasn’t harmed awoke early that morning and heard crying before seeing a masked man in black clothing walk past her and toward a sliding glass door, the court documents say. Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary.

