NATIONAL

Police In Arizona Fire Tear Gas To Disperse Demonstrations As Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Fred CruzBy 12 views
0
Riot police surround the Arizona Capitol after protesters reached the front of the Arizona Sentate building following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday, June 24, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP) — Police fired tear gas from the windows of the Arizona Capitol building to disperse hundreds of people demonstrating outside Friday night, as lawmakers briefly huddled in a basement. The lawmakers were working to complete their 2022 session as thousands of protesters gathered on the Capitol grounds in Phoenix. They were divided into groups condemning and supporting the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision. KPHO-TV reported the officers opened fire when several anti-abortion protesters started banging on glass doors of the building. It wasn’t immediately known if there were injuries or arrests.

 

Fred Cruz

Congress Sends Landmark Gun Violence Compromise To Biden

Previous article

Army Guard Troops Risk Dismissal As Vaccine Deadline Looms

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL